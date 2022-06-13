Gas prices now average $5 nationally, nearly $5.50 in Lake and Porter counties

Gas prices have reached an all-time high of $5 per gallon nationally and are close to $5.50 a gallon in Lake and Porter counties.

The average price of gas is now $5.21 a gallon in Indiana and $5.56 per gallon in Illinois. Illinois has one of the top 10 most expensive states for gas in the country and Indiana's jump of 22 cents per gallon was one of the 10 highest in the country last week, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $5.48 per gallon in Lake County, $5.49 per gallon in Porter County, $5.24 per gallon in LaPorte County, $5.16 per gallon in Starke County and $5.19 per gallon in Newton, Jasper and Pulaski Counties, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Gas prices first soared after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, prompting widespread embargos. One of the biggest players on the global energy market, Russia is the world's largest exporter of oil to global markets, the third-biggest producer of crude oil in the world and the second-largest crude oil exporter worldwide after only Saudi Arabia.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil is now more than $120, double what it was in August, according to AAA. Gas prices surged 15 cents over the past week to a record high of $5.01 per gallon.

That's 58 cents more than a month ago and $1.94 more than a year ago. Today’s national average is $5.01 — an all-time high seen since AAA began collecting pricing data in 2000.

“Based on the demand we’re seeing, it seems high prices have not really deterred drivers,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If prices stay at or above $5, we may see people start to change their daily driving habits or lifestyle, but it hasn’t happened yet.”

Gasoline demand grew from 8.98 million barrels per day to 9.2 million barrels per day last week as the summer driving season revved into gear, according to Energy Information Administration. Gasoline stocks fell by 800,000 barrels per day to 218.2 million barrels last week.

With strong demand and high crude oil prices, the average price of gas in the Chicago metro area, which includes Northwest Indiana, was $5.91 Monday, as compared to $3.50 a year ago, according to AAA.

Nationally, oil inventories grew 12%, or 2 million barrels, last week. Domestic oil production remained steady at 11.9 barrels per day.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reaching the $5 per gallon mark as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but we are still just one potential jolt to supply away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand’s rise, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

