Gas prices reached a yearly high in Illinois and surged again in Northwest Indiana last week, rising by as much as 24 cents a gallon in LaPorte County.

OPEC unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production by a million barrels of oil per day, driving up the price of crude oil by 6%. OPEC aimed to put upward pressure on the price of crude oil, which has been falling because of the banking crisis and fears of an economic recession.

Gas prices in the Region were much higher than in the rest of the state.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.53 per gallon Monday, down from $3.57 a week earlier, according to AAA. Gas prices also rose 13 cents to $3.96 a gallon in Illinois, the highest it's been this year.

The cost of fueling one’s ride in Indiana is 46 cents a gallon less than a year ago, when gas cost an average of $3.99 a gallon, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.60 last week, up from $3.50 a gallon a week earlier and down from $4.11 a year earlier, according to AAA.

"Last week’s jump at the pump was expected, after OPEC announced oil production cuts that immediately caused oil prices to surge," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Fortunately, after the initial gains on Monday, the oil market plateaued through the rest of the week. It’s possible that retail gas prices could inch up a little more this week before fully adjusting to the moves in the futures market."

Domestic oil production held at 12.2 million barrels per day last week, down 400,000 from a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline output fell to 9.3 million barrels a day, as capacity utilization at refineries like the BP Whiting Refinery fell 0.7 percentage points to 89.6%.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.78 a gallon in Lake County, $3.82 per gallon in Porter County and $3.77 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.41 a gallon in Newton County, $3.51 in Jasper County and $3.54 in Pulaski and Starke counties.

Over the past week, gas prices rose by 19 cents in Lake County, 21 cents a gallon in Porter, 24 cents a gallon in LaPorte County and 8 cents a gallon in Jasper County. It fell by 16 cents in Newton County and 3 cents in Pulaski County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.16 per gallon, including an average of $4.39 within city limits, according to AAA.

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”