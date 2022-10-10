Gas prices rise again after OPEC production cuts

Gas prices rose across Northwest Indiana after OPEC announed a cut-back of production by 2 million barrels a day, driving the price of crude oil above $90 a barrel.

The national average for a gallon of gas increased to $3.91 last week, about 12 cents higher than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas prices shot up 21 cents per gallon last week to an average $4.20 a gallon in Indiana, one of the largest jumps in the country.

Gas prices soared by 24 cents per gallon last week to an average of $4.40 a gallon in Illinois, one of the most expensive markets in the country.

"Gas prices in California are finally cooling off, as more refineries come back online after undergoing maintenance and the switch to cheaper winter blends takes effect," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "High West Coast prices have played a major role in the recent climb in the national average for gas. Reversing this trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices."

The cost of fueling one's ride is 19 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 65 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $4.36 a gallon in Lake County, $4.51 a gallon in Porter County and $4.48 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $4.34 in Newton County, $4.21 in Pulaski County, $4.214 in Jasper County and $4.39 in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.65, including an average of $4.90 within city limits, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand fell from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.83 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

Gas prices have climbed for three straight weeks now.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already."

Some relief could be coming at the pump, De Haan said.

"For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead," he said.