Gas prices rise for fifth straight week before dipping slightly

Gas prices rose for the fifth straight week last week but then started to dip in Northwest Indiana.

The average price of gas is at least 12 cents lower in Northwest Indiana's most populous counties than it was a week ago.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents to $3.50 last week, according to AAA. Gas prices have shot up in Northwest Indiana over the last few weeks and rose above $4 a gallon again in neighboring Chicago.

Crude oil prices fell by $1.33 to $ 79.68 a barrel at the close of trading Friday.

"January's weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group."But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won't catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two."

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 33 cents a gallon more than a month ago and 14 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.32 a gallon in Lake County, $3.40 a gallon in Porter County and $3.27 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.35 a gallon in Newton County, $3.38 a gallon in Jasper County and $3.31 a gallon in Stark and Pulaski Counties.

Gas prices were down 13 cents in Lake County, 12 cents in Porter County and 25 cents in LaPorte County as compared to last week.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.82, including an average of $4.06 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.29 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $3.38 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand rose from 8.05 million barrels per day to 8.14 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million barrels to 232 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February, prompting most countries to impose sanctions against one of the world's largest oil exporters.

“The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn’t fully recovered from December’s cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that’s just around the corner,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5.”