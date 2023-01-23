Gas prices rise for the fourth straight week because of strong demand

Gas prices shot up to around $3.50 a gallon in much of Northwest Indiana last week as a result of stronger demand and higher crude oil prices.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose 12 cents to $3.42 last week, according to AAA. Gas prices have shot up in Northwest Indiana over the last few weeks.

Crude oil prices rose by 98 cents to $81.31 at the close of trading Friday.

"The recent rising temperatures led to rising pump prices," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "And with the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment.”

The cost of fueling one’s ride is 33 cents a gallon more than a month ago and 10 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.45 a gallon in Lake County, $3.52 a gallon in Porter County and $3.52 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was $3.49 a gallon in Starke County and $3.35 in Jasper Newton and Pulaski counties.

Over the past two weeks, gas prices are up 25 cents per gallon in Lake County, 27 cents a gallon in Porter County and 32 cents a gallon in LaPorte County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $3.65, including an average of $3.97 within city limits, according to AAA. Gas cost about $3.35 per gallon in Fort Wayne and $3.31 per gallon in South Bend.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand rose from 7.56 million barrels per day to 8.05 million barrels per day last week. Domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 230.3 barrels.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February.

Gas prices rose for the fourth street week.

“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new COVID cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”