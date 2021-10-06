Gas prices rise to highest level since 2014

“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With energy in high demand ahead of the winter heating season and a surge in global demand due to COVID-induced imbalances, we’re not likely to see a meaningful decline at the pump any time soon, but unfortunately, could see prices holding near these levels for the next few weeks.”

Crude oil prices rose 85 cents Friday to $75.88 a barrel, but there's hope that OPEC could move forward with an agreement to produce an added 400,000 barrels per day next month.

Oil inventories currently stand 7% lower than the five-year average but rose by 4.6 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration's report last week. Refinery utilization rose 0.6 percentage points to 88.1% as domestic production rose by 500,000 barrels per day as Gulf of Mexico oil production resumed after Hurricane Ida.

With production still lagging behind demand, prices at the pump have risen to a yearly high.

"Overall, prices remained near 2021’s peak price set in early August due to COVID-19 supply and demand imbalances,” De Haan said. “Relief in average gas prices has really only shown up west of the Rockies thus far, and may continue to be delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. While I am optimistic that we eventually will see a decline in price, the drop is not likely to be as noticeable as I had anticipated due to the above average hurricane season and as demand remains seasonally strong.”