Gas prices rose to their highest level since November nationally and surged again in Northwest Indiana last week, rising by as much as 29 cents a gallon in Newton County.

Crude oil prices recently spiked after OPEC unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production by a million barrels of oil per day and then rose 2% to a new yearly high of $83.26 last week on the belief that easing inflation in the United States could cause the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates, which would drive gasoline demand. The International Energy Agency also forecasts fuel supplies worldwide might not keep up with demand when OPEC production falls next month.

Gas prices in the Region were much higher than in the rest of the state.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.70 per gallon Monday, up from $3.53 a week earlier, according to AAA. Gas prices also rose 11 cents to $4.07 a gallon in Illinois, the highest it's been this year.

The cost of fueling one’s ride in Indiana is 22 cents a gallon less than a year ago, when gas cost an average of $3.92 a gallon, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.67 last week, up from $3.60 a gallon a week earlier and down from $4.08 a year earlier, according to AAA.

"When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump," said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "As long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now."

Domestic oil production rose to 12.3 million barrels per day last week, up 100,000 from a year ago, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline output fell 360,000 barrels a day to 8.94 million barrels a day, as capacity utilization at refineries like the BP Whiting Refinery fell 0.3 percentage points to 89.3%.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.89 a gallon in Lake County, $3.91 per gallon in Porter County and $3.81 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.70 a gallon in Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties and $3.71 in Jasper County.

Over the past week, gas prices rose by 11 cents in Lake County, 9 cents a gallon in Porter, 4 cents a gallon in LaPorte County, 29 cents in Newton County, 20 cents in Jasper County and 16 cents in Starke and Pulaski counties.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.30 per gallon, including an average of $4.51 within city limits, according to AAA.

“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”