Gas prices spike because of refinery fire, hurricane

Gas prices rose across Northwest Indiana after the fatal fire at the BP Husky Refinery near Toledo and as Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.72 last week, about five cents higher than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas is averaging over $3.80 a gallon across most of the Calumet Region, even creeping back over an average of $4 a gallon in LaPorte County.

"Slack demand and lower oil prices should take some pressure off rising gas prices,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "But Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

The cost of fueling one's ride is 14 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 54 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $3.92 a gallon in Lake County, $3.99 a gallon in Porter County and $4.01 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.59 in Newton County, $3.86 in Pulaski County, $3.86 in Jasper County and $3.85 in Starke County.

Gas prices rose 11 cents per gallon in Lake County, 17 cents in Porter County and 42 cents per gallon in LaPorte County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.23, including an average of $4.71 within city limits, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand fell from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day last week.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

Gas prices first spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to near-universal embargos of one of the largest oil exporters in the world. They had fallen nationwide for 14 straight weeks, due to a number of factors, including recessionary fears.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a wider gamut of price behaviors coast to coast in my career."

The last week has been wild.

"A slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have seemingly all happened in a short span of time, causing wholesale gas prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states — and some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out," De Haan said. "In addition, as [Hurricane] Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption. Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country.”