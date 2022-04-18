Gas prices stabilize, remain elevated in Northwest Indiana

Gas prices have been stabilizing as demand and oil costs recover but remain elevated in Northwest Indiana.

The average gas price in Indiana was $3.92 last week, according to AAA. It fell 6 cents over the course of the week, one of the nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases.

Gas prices have finally dipped back under $4 a gallon at the edges of Northwest Indiana, in Newton and Pulaski counties.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

Gas prices had been sliding, but crude oil crept back over $100 a barrel due to uncertainty over Russian oil reaching the market because of the war in Ukraine, as well as to a seasonal demand increase and to the recent uptick in demand after pump prices dipped below $4 a gallon in more places in the United States.

According to AAA, gas demand increased from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day, but crude oil prices remain the biggest determinant of the price at the pump.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has declined to $4.08 a barrel. That's about 19 cents less than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

In the Chicago metropolitan area, the average price of gas is $4.479 per gallon as compared to $4.274 a month ago and $2.870 a year ago.

GasBuddy reported the average price of gas Monday was $4.157 per gallon in Lake County, $4.20 per gallon in Porter County, $4.224 per gallon in LaPorte County, $3.919 in Newtown County, $4.266 in Jasper County, $4.249 in Starke County and $3.919 in Pulaski County.

The average gas price nationally has fallen for four straight weeks, declining 3.8 cents per gallon last week.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

