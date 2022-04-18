 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Gas prices stabilize, remain elevated in Northwest Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas prices stabilize, remain elevated in Northwest Indiana

A sign displays fuel prices at a gas station in Arlington, Va., on March 16.

 Saul Loeb, AFP

Gas prices have been stabilizing as demand and oil costs recover but remain elevated in Northwest Indiana.

The average gas price in Indiana was $3.92 last week, according to AAA. It fell 6 cents over the course of the week, one of the nation's top 10 largest weekly decreases.

Gas prices have finally dipped back under $4 a gallon at the edges of Northwest Indiana, in Newton and Pulaski counties.

“As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and pump prices dip from their record highs, consumers feel more confident about hitting the road,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “But these lower pump prices could be temporary if the global price of oil increases due to constrained supply.”

Gas prices had been sliding, but crude oil crept back over $100 a barrel due to uncertainty over Russian oil reaching the market because of the war in Ukraine, as well as to a seasonal demand increase and to the recent uptick in demand after pump prices dipped below $4 a gallon in more places in the United States.

People are also reading…

According to AAA, gas demand increased from 8.5 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day, but crude oil prices remain the biggest determinant of the price at the pump.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has declined to $4.08 a barrel. That's about 19 cents less than a month ago and $1.21 more than a year ago.

In the Chicago metropolitan area, the average price of gas is $4.479 per gallon as compared to $4.274 a month ago and $2.870 a year ago.

GasBuddy reported the average price of gas Monday was  $4.157 per gallon in Lake County, $4.20 per gallon in Porter County, $4.224 per gallon in LaPorte County, $3.919 in Newtown County, $4.266 in Jasper County, $4.249 in Starke County and $3.919 in Pulaski County.

The average gas price nationally has fallen for four straight weeks, declining 3.8 cents per gallon last week.

“We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month, a feat we most likely would not have expected ahead of summer and given the continued turns in Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “A barrel of crude is now $14 higher than it was last week, as the European Union weighs placing harsher sanctions on Russia. This could further tilt the delicate balance of supply and demand in the wrong way, potentially sending oil prices up significantly if implemented. The path forward at the pump remains murky, however, with many possible outcomes, so motorists should be prepared for a bumpy ride.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Gas prices falling in Region

Gas prices falling in Region

Gas prices have been falling in the Region, but industry analysts warn the trend could be short-lived as more people hit the road to travel as the weather improves.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do with a tax refund and what to avoid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts