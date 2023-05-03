Gas prices remain close to $4 a gallon in Northwest Indiana's most populous counties, though they've been falling across the Calumet Region, state and nation.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.487 a gallon Wednesday, down from $3.579 a gallon a week ago and $4.04 a month ago, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring Illinois was $4.01 a gallon Wednesday, down from $4.05 a gallon a week ago and $4.46 a gallon a month ago.

National gas prices were $3.58 a gallon, down from $3.64 a gallon a week ago and $4.20 a gallon a year ago. It was the second straight week gas prices fell nationally.

As of Wednesday, gas cost an average of $3.80 a gallon in Lake County, $3.77 per gallon in Porter County and $3.44 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.47 a gallon in Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties and $3.59 in Jasper County.

Over the past two weeks, gas prices fell by 9 cents a gallon in Lake County, 14 cents a gallon in Porter, 37 cents a gallon in LaPorte County, 12 cents a gallon in Jasper County and 23 cents a gallon.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.27 per gallon, including an average of $4.51 within city limits, according to AAA.

Retail gasoline prices rose 1.6% last week, according to GasBuddy.com.

Oil inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels as refineries ramp up for the start of the summer driving season, according to the Energy Information Administration.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell $1.61 to $75.15 per barrel Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. Brent crude oil dropped $1.54 to $78.79 per barrel

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”