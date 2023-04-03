Gas prices surged in Northwest Indiana last week, rising by as much as 21 cents a gallon in Porter County.

Economists who closely track the energy market warn that OPEC production cuts likely will drive up gas prices more. Saudi Arabia unexpectedly announced plans to cut oil production, driving up the price of oil to $80 a barrel.

The average price of gas in Indiana was $3.57 per gallon Monday, up from $3.39 a week earlier, according to AAA. Gas prices also rose 14 cents to $3.83 a gallon in Illinois, or 60 cents less per gallon than what drivers paid a year ago.

The cost of fueling one’s ride in Indiana is 53 cents a gallon less than a year ago, when gas cost an average of $4.10 a gallon, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose to $3.50 last week, up from $3.43 a gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices were expected to rise further after crude oil prices rose over $80 a barrel on Sunday. That's an increase of $5, or 6.5%, as compared to the close on Friday and is equivalent to an eventual 13-cent jump at the pump.

Domestic oil production fell to 12.2 million barrels, a decrease of 100,000 barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline output rose to 10 million barrels, as capacity utilization at refineries like the BP Whiting Refinery rose 1.7 percentage points to 90.3%.

As of Monday, gas cost an average of $3.59 a gallon in Lake County, $3.61 per gallon in Porter County and $3.53 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price of gas was about $3.57 a gallon in Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties, as well as $3.43 a gallon in Jasper County.

Over the past week, gas prices rose by 17 cents in Lake County, 21 cents a gallon in Porter, 13 cents a gallon in LaPorte County and Jasper County, 16 cents a gallon in Newton and Pulaski counties and 5 cents per gallon in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area averaged $4.22 per gallon, including an average of $4.02 within city limits, according to AAA.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States have told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide last February, prompting most countries to impose sanctions against one of the world's largest oil exporters. Many say they have cut back on driving or consolidated trips.