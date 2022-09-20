Gas prices under $4 a gallon across NWI after switch to winter blend but long, slow decline may be ending

Gas prices have fallen under an average of $4 a gallon across all of Northwest Indiana after a switch to the less expensive winter blend, but the long, slow decline may be nearing an end, experts warn.

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.67 last week, about four cents lower than the previous week, according to AAA. Gas is averaging under $3.60 a gallon in a few Region counties.

It's the lowest drop in the past 100 days, suggesting the decline may be slowing down.

"All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June," said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. "But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices."

The cost of fueling one's ride is 24 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 48 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.

Gas now costs an average of $3.81 a gallon in Lake County, $3.82 a gallon in Porter County and $3.59 per gallon in LaPorte County, according to GasBuddy.com. As of Monday, the average price of gas was $3.59 in Newton County, $3.84 in Pulaski County, $3.88 in Jasper County and $3.65 in Starke County.

Gas prices in the greater Chicago metropolitan area average $4.17, including an average of $4.63 within city limits, according to AAA.

The Energy Information Administration estimates gas demand fell from 8.73 million barrels per day to 8.49 million barrels per day last week.

An estimated two-thirds of adults in the United States told AAA they have adjusted their driving habits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring worldwide in late February, such as by driving less often and combining errands when they go out.

Gas prices have fallen nationwide for 14 straight weeks.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped."

He added: "West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”