Gas prices up 72% in Northwest Indiana year-over-year

Gas prices have risen by 72% year-over-year in Northwest Indiana as car travel has rebounded during the coronavirus pandemic.
The average price of gas in the Gary metropolitan area is $2.866 a gallon last week, up from $2.715 a gallon a month ago and $1.69 a year ago when the onset of the pandemic and lockdowns caused prices to crater, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. The average price of gas in the Michigan City-LaPorte area is $2.92 a gallon this week, up from $1.563 a gallon at the same time a year ago.
Gas prices remain well below the record high of $4.366 in the Gary metro in 2012.
Indiana and Illinois have had among the nation's top 10 year-over-year increases in gas prices.
Year-over-year, the average price of gas is up $1.21 a gallon to $2.793 a gallon in Indiana and up $1.15 a gallon to $3.079 a gallon in Illinois, according to AAA.
Nationally, motorists are paying an average of $2.86 for gas.
Nationally, refinery utilization has hit a yearly high of 84%, according to the Energy Information Administration. Refineries refined an additional 4 million barrels of gasoline, increasing the overall supply to 234.5 million barrels at the beginning of April.
Crude oil prices remained below $60 barrels a gallon for five straight days for the first time in two months, indicating more stability in prices at the pump.
“After a wild March, Americans are seeing a little stability at the pump. On the week, 40 states’ averages either increased or decreased by only a penny, or had no change at all,” AAA spokesperson Molly Hart said. “Cheaper crude oil prices will likely help to keep price fluctuation low this week.”
Demand dipped 1.25% to 8.7 million barrels a day, which is well above the 5.5 million barrels a day in April of 2020 but well below the 9.8 million barrels a day in April 2019.
And demand is only projected to increase this year as more people get vaccinate and hit the road more.
“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”