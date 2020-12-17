Gasoline demand has fallen for four straight weeks, as motorists log fewer miles and gas consumption has declined since the beginning of November, but it's not providing that much relief at the pump.

Demand for gas totaled 7.6 million barrels per day in the week ending Dec. 4, the lowest since May, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data. People have been driving less because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in more remote working and online classes.

“Gasoline demand is down 14% year over year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Molly Hart, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The fact is, Americans are filling up less as states reintroduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”

Gas prices averaged $2.16 a gallon across the nation and $2.30 a gallon in the Chicago metro that includes Northwest Indiana. AAA said prices at the pump may push somewhat cheaper but that large declines were not expected as crude oil prices continue to trend around $46 a barrel.