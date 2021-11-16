Gayety’s Chocolates and Thornton Distilling inducted into Illinois Made program

Downtown Lansing stalwart Gayety’s Chocolates and Thornton Distilling Company were inducted into the Illinois Made program by the the state.

The Illinois Office of Tourism honors makers, creators and artisans through its Illinois Made program, which highlights unique shopping and dining destinations statewide. It promotes the business's unique wares to "attract locals and visitors to discover these hidden gems."

“Being recognized for excellence by the Illinois Office of Tourism is a tremendous honor, we’re so proud of our newest inductees,” said Jim Garrett, president/CEO of the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Gayety's, which dates back to 1920, has been recognized as one of USA Today's Top 50 Ice Cream Parlors and makes hand-made ice cream and hand-dipped chocolates at its longtime location on Ridge Road in downtown Lansing. The 20,000-square-foot Thornton Distilling Company makes small-batch craft spirits and made 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer it donated during the coronavirus pandemic. It offers tours, tastings and a cocktail bar in the south suburban town known for its massive quarry.