Geisen acquires Pruzin Funeral Homes in Crown Point, Merrillville, Portage

The Geisen family has expanded the longtime family-run Geisen Funeral Homes by acquiring Pruzin Funeral Homes, including its locations in Merrillville, Portage and Crown Point.
Owners Larry and Kim Geisen run the business with their son, Funeral Director Anthony Geisen. They represent the fifth and sixth generations of their family that owns and operates the 154-year-old funeral home business.
They are acquiring the Pruzin business for an undisclosed sum.
“We sincerely appreciate the trust that the Pruzins have placed in us. My family and I understand how important it is to carry on the Pruzin family’s legacy, and we take this honor very seriously,” Larry Geisen said.
Pruzin Funeral Home has served Northwest Indiana for more than 90 years, so both families have deep-seated roots in the community.
“It’s been an honor to provide compassionate care and services to our neighbors over the years. We know many families have been loyal to us, and we will still be taking care of them, now under the ownership of Geisen Funeral Homes,” Thomas G. Pruzin said.
Both have deep roots in the community and share the same values, Larry Geisen said.
“The Geisen and Pruzin families share the same ideals and high standards of funeral care,” he said.
Geisen owns funeral homes in Crown Point, Merrillville, Hebron and Michigan City, along with a state-of-the-art crematory, pet loss center and spacious reception center for catered funeral luncheons in Crown Point.
Funeral Directors Thomas G. Pruzin, his son TJ Pruzin and Jonathon Christiansen will continue to operate the former Pruzin locations "with the compassion and care their families have come to know." Any prearranged and pre-paid funeral services will be honored.
Anyone with questions about their arrangements or the transfer in ownership can call Geisen Funeral Home at (219) 663-2500.
