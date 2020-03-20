Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point giving away free sack lunches to stuck-at-home school kids

Like restaurants across Northwest Indiana and the nation, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point & Region On Tap is suffering after its dining room was shut down by a state order aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

But that hasn't stopped the longtime pizzeria and craft beer bar at 11319 Broadway in Crown Point from giving back to the community.

Gelsosomo's Crown Point has started giving away free sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on every weekday to school kids stuck at home.

"All the schools are closed and I read on Facebook how for a lot of kids school lunches are the only good meal they get every day," said owner Peter Anderson, who also serves on the Valparaiso City Council. "A lot of us are naive to that kind of thing. But it struck me and my heart went out to them. Frankly, it made me think how they make it through something like this."

Statewide, more than 533,000 school children receive free or reduced lunches, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

So Anderson is giving out meals with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, cookies, bottled water and Dum Dum Pops. People just need to pull up to the drive-through at lunchtime and tell the person at the counter how many kids they're collecting lunches for.