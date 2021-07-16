Geminus dedicates headquarters building to co-founder Robert 'Bob' Krumwied

Regional Care Group, Indiana’s largest network of community-based health care and social services agencies, honored Geminus co-founder and local human services pioneer Robert “Bob” Krumwied by renaming the Geminus building the Krumwied building at a dedication this week.

Krumwied came up with the idea for Geminus, which provides early childhood education and family social services, as well as substance abuse prevention and suicide prevention services.

“It is a privilege to honor a person who brought our community a revolutionary health care concept — that a person’s mental, physical and social health care central to quality of life,” said Terry Quinn, chairman of the Regional Care Group board of directors. “Bob united our focus on whole-person health, and worked to create access to services that could not only help individuals recover from substance misuse or manage a mental illness, but also help them survive and thrive in life.”

Geminus was founded in 1992 as a management company for Tri-City Community Mental Health Center and Southlake Center for Mental Health, which are now known as Regional Health Systems.

Krumwied served as president and CEO of Geminus and a president and CEO of Regional Health Systems from 1989 to 2019.