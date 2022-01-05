Generation X memorabilia sought for Illinois State Museum exhibit

Any Gen Xers in Illinois could get their youthful memories displayed in a museum.

The Illinois State Museum is seeking contributions from Generation X for its forthcoming Growing Up X exhibition, which is slated to open in October at the main museum at 502 S. Spring Street in Springfield. It's seeking photos, objects and memories of youth that could be displayed in the exhibit.

The museum is seeking to "give Generation X its moment in the sun" as it's sometimes been branded as the forgotten generation after being overshadowed by the Millennials and Boomers that now command much of the media attention.

“We think it’s time Gen X got some love,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst, herself a Gen Xer. “Beyond that, we want to dig into the experience of being a child in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. How did growing up adapting to new technology, often unsupervised, in the shadow of the Cold War, Reaganomics, Just Say No and the AIDS crisis shape this generation of people who are now coming into their own in middle age?”