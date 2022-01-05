 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Generation X memorabilia sought for Illinois State Museum exhibit
Any Gen Xers in Illinois could get their youthful memories displayed in a museum.

The Illinois State Museum is seeking contributions from Generation X for its forthcoming Growing Up X exhibition, which is slated to open in October at the main museum at 502 S. Spring Street in Springfield. It's seeking photos, objects and memories of youth that could be displayed in the exhibit.

The museum is seeking to "give Generation X its moment in the sun" as it's sometimes been branded as the forgotten generation after being overshadowed by the Millennials and Boomers that now command much of the media attention.

“We think it’s time Gen X got some love,” said Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst, herself a Gen Xer. “Beyond that, we want to dig into the experience of being a child in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. How did growing up adapting to new technology, often unsupervised, in the shadow of the Cold War, Reaganomics, Just Say No and the AIDS crisis shape this generation of people who are now coming into their own in middle age?”

The exhibit will display the cultural touchstones that defined Illinoisans born between 1965 and 1980 and shaped their youth. People who grew up then can donate any nostalgic artifacts from their childhood for public display.

To contribute, visit bit.ly/ISMGenX or email Erika.holst@illinois.gov.

For more information, visit illinoisstatemuseum.org.

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

