Generations of Region residents were born, died and treated at Franciscan Health Hammond

HAMMOND — Generations of Region residents have been born, died, been treated and worked at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital, the nine-story medical facility that long has loomed large over downtown Hammond.
But the 800,000-square-foot hospital has itself passed through the cycle of life. Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health has decided that in August it will significantly downsize and demolish older parts of the 226-bed hospital, which will be reduced to an 85,000-square-foot acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location with just eight beds for overnight stays.
For many people the announcement was personal.
"My son was born there," Pat Wisniewski said. "It would be a significant loss to the community if it leaves Hammond."
Many Region residents experienced major milestones at the former St. Margaret Hospital, an institution that dates back to 1898.
"I was born there, as well as my sister and brother. My grandmother died there in 1957," Lance Springs said. "My dad recovered from his heart attack in 1963. It was a big part of our family’s history."
Erik Angyus's parents were born there a week apart in 1955. His grandfather on his dad's side worked there for decades in the blood bank before retiring in the mid-1990s.
"My mom worked there for about 10 to 15 years in the '80s and '90s as a nurse, before transferring to St. Anthony’s in Crown Point. I think my dad worked there for a spell too as an orderly, but got fired for sleeping in the janitor’s closet when he was in school to be a respiratory therapist," Angyus said. "When I was in preschool, I remember going there with my mom and walking up all those stairs to pick up her paycheck, and when we got to her floor, all the nurses were so sweet to me. Before we’d leave, we’d drop by the blood bank and say hi to my grandma and visit for a minute. After, we would often stop by my great-great uncle Stanley Kulik’s house. He lived off Hohman at 52 Waltham, with his sister, my Aunt Lottie. She’d supply me with root beer floats and dollar bills."
Tom Byelick was born at the hospital long known as St. Margaret, and so was his daughter.
"What is happening makes no sense to me, but I don’t know all of the financial details," he said. "It seems that selling it or giving it away would be better for the local community than what is planned for the facility."
Many people have been upset that a nonprofit health care provider with $5 billion in assets would disinvest in Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"My grandmother graduated from their nursing school in the early 20th century. I am disappointed in their vision," Dan Sterling said. "It seems a sham so they can say they aren't leaving. Why not return to their roots and be a teaching hospital, be a leader in advancing medicine rather than just following the dollar? Eight beds for what? Nosebleeds? They will shut that down in the not distant future."
Many people have wondered why Franciscan Health would build new hospitals in Michigan City and Crown Point while scaling back services in one of the Region's largest and most diverse cities. They have questioned why Franciscan would not simply repurpose it the way it turned the former St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City into the Homer Street campus, where it operates an express care clinic, a behavioral medicine unit, an elderly care program and other medical services.
"The main difference between what Franciscan did in Michigan City and what is planned for Hammond is that the Homer Street hospital was replaced by a new hospital in another location. Repurposing the Homer Street campus includes demolishing the older portion of the building," Franciscan Health spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said. "In Hammond, we aren’t replacing the hospital, but sizing it for long-term viability, and then providing the demolished and vacated portion of the campus for community development. The difference is that this location will continue to exist as a hospital, though with fewer beds. The decision to replace the Michigan City hospital was part of the overall regional plan to provide service to residents of LaPorte and Porter counties by strategically locating the campus right off a major interstate."
Blaszkiewicz said Franciscan deemed it too costly to just maintain the hospital, which is why it decided not to repurpose it or lease it to another user.
"Our construction company, Tonn and Blank, estimated $80 million in capital investment would be required in the coming years just to maintain and replace existing infrastructure, which includes boilers, generators, etc.," he said. "This excludes equipment and interior upgrades. Franciscan put forth a considerable effort to find potential suitors for the Homer Street campus but in the end no organization thought the site was viable based on the same issues impacting the Hammond campus. Our emergency department will continue to handle trauma cases and emergency responders, as they do today, will continue to transport patients to the appropriate care facility, based on location and level of care required."
Established at its current location in downtown Hammond in 1899 by the Sisters of the St. Francis Seraph of Lafayette, the hospital has long been an anchor and major employer in downtown, expanding over the years, particularly in the 1920s, 1950s and 1960s. Some downtown workers even ate lunch in the cafeteria regularly during periods when downtown Hammond didn't have many dining options. Katheryn Knapp recalls her mom taking her there every spring around Easter for brunch with the Easter Bunny, after which they'd go see the new babies through the window.
Some residents remember the hospital for the medical care they or family members received there.
"My mother spent her last days there. The nurses were amazing and I couldn't have asked for more," Margaret Veloz said. "She was cared for like family."
Others credit the hospital with saving their lives.
"Both of my sons were born there. They have saved my life on more than one occasion," Tonia Piasecki said. "Being type 1 diabetic has really affected my health and they've always taken really good care of me."
Joanne Jaeger Murbarger said the hospital saved her 3-week-old daughter who had a respiratory syncytial virus.
"I traveled back and forth from Lake Station to be with her for a few hours, had to go home to get her two older sisters and her twin sister. They were born at 36 weeks," she said. "Now they have families of their own and are 24 years of age. Thank you to the NICU for saving my daughter 24 years ago."
Shawna Schoon said the hospital took good care of her family when she gave birth to her sons in 1985 and 1990.
Christine Kolavo has continued to go to Franciscan Health Hammond even after moving away. It's been intertwined with her life.
"I was born in that hospital 63 years ago. My father spent the last two months of his life and passed away there in 1981. My son suffered two collapsed lungs at 16 and 18 years old and was treated there by his pulmonologist, Dr. Ericsoussi, and his thoracic surgeon, Dr. Guanzon," she said. "It is the local hospital where my family and I have turned to in our greatest times of need. We live closer to Community Hospital but have always chosen St. Margaret's. This is a great loss to us and the residents of Hammond."
For many, as with the Hammond Times, the Sears Tower and Comiskey Park, it will always be St. Margaret's. Gina Saliga said the hospital will always have a place in her heart.
"I started working here just days before I turned 18. I am 28 years old now and still employed with Franciscan. This has not only been my place of work, but my second home. People laugh when they hear me say that we are like one big family here, but it’s really the truth. The amount of life-long friendships I’ve made, not only with my coworkers, but with staff from other departments, and even visitors is something I will forever be grateful for," she said. "So many memories, so many stories told, so many learning experiences, so many laughs. The list could go on and on. The nurses, doctors, and the rest of the Franciscan staff that have taken care of my family members and myself over the years are all absolutely incredible and will always be appreciated."
She feels blessed to work there and said the staff truly cares about every patient who comes in.
"I am heartbroken by the news, but I trust that the entire Franciscan Hammond family will take our knowledge, values, kindness, and compassion to wherever the road takes us next," she said.