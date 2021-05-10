Generations of Region residents were born, died and treated at Franciscan Health Hammond

"I started working here just days before I turned 18. I am 28 years old now and still employed with Franciscan. This has not only been my place of work, but my second home. People laugh when they hear me say that we are like one big family here, but it’s really the truth. The amount of life-long friendships I’ve made, not only with my coworkers, but with staff from other departments, and even visitors is something I will forever be grateful for," she said. "So many memories, so many stories told, so many learning experiences, so many laughs. The list could go on and on. The nurses, doctors, and the rest of the Franciscan staff that have taken care of my family members and myself over the years are all absolutely incredible and will always be appreciated."