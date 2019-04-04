A German manufacturer plans to make tools and dies at a new Michigan City operation.
Marbach America Inc., a subsidiary of the Germany-based Marbach Group, will invest more than $4 million as it takes over 16,000 square feet in the new Haskell Building in Michigan City. The company intends to hire 30 workers and offers "very competitive wages," it says.
The city is giving the company a property tax abatement of $102,512 as an incentive to create jobs.
“Michigan City is very business-friendly and made the process seamless," Marbach America Inc. Chief Operating Officer Fernando Pires said.
"The tax abatement will allow us to further reduce the overall costs of this project and to demonstrate to our parent company in Germany that Michigan City, Indiana, remains a favorable location for manufacturing. We are looking forward to being part of your community.”
Marbach employs 1,500 workers at 18 factories worldwide. It wanted to open a new Midwestern plant to keep up with demand from existing customers and ramp up its production capacity for future growth.
“We are delighted that Michigan City continues to attract global companies that are seeking a high quality of life, great workforce, and a progressive community,” Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said.
“My administration has worked tirelessly to promote Michigan City and will continue to work to bring more high-paying jobs for our residents.”
Marbach America also operates a plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it makes cutting dies for paperboard, corrugated boards and cigarette packaging.
The company joins Starin Marketing in Michigan City's new 64,000-square-foot Haskell Building, which South Bend-based developer Holladay Properties built on speculation in 2017.