Get your popcorn: Region's movie theaters are open

The show can go on. The show must go on. The show will go on.

Like sequels, reboots or slashers that just won't die no matter how many times they're shot, stabbed or decapitated, Northwest Indiana's movie theaters are back. In a world where COVID-19 lingers on, the Region's multiplexes are starting to reopen after the curtains closed in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world.

AMC Schererville 16 welcomed back its first moviegoers with a 2 p.m. matinee Thursday, offering 1920 prices of 15 cents each. Screenings of "The Goonies," "Back to the Future," "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back" and more contemporary flicks like "Bloodshot" were sold out, although at reduced capacity to encourage social distancing.

Cinemark at Valparaiso reopens Friday with new releases like "Unhinged" and "Words on Bathroom Walls."

“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said.