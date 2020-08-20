Get your popcorn: Region's movie theaters are open

The show can go on. The show must go on. The show will go on.
Like sequels, reboots or slashers that just won't die no matter how many times they're shot, stabbed or decapitated, Northwest Indiana's movie theaters are back. In a world where COVID-19 lingers on, the Region's multiplexes are starting to reopen after the curtains closed in March as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world.
AMC Schererville 16 welcomed back its first moviegoers with a 2 p.m. matinee Thursday, offering 1920 prices of 15 cents each. Screenings of "The Goonies," "Back to the Future," "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back" and more contemporary flicks like "Bloodshot" were sold out, although at reduced capacity to encourage social distancing.
Cinemark at Valparaiso reopens Friday with new releases like "Unhinged" and "Words on Bathroom Walls."
“There is nothing quite like the awe and power of great cinematic storytelling on the big screen, and Cinemark is proud to once again welcome guests to enjoy the shared, immersive experience they crave in a way that provides them confidence and peace of mind,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said.
“While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors. Our teams are trained, prepared and eager to once again entertain movie lovers in an environment that cannot be replicated in-home.”
Suburban Kansas City-based AMC plans to reopen its other Northwest Indiana theaters — AMC Schererville 12, AMC Classic Hobart 12 and AMC Classic Michigan City 14 — on Aug. 27, AMC spokeswoman Cozetta Smith said. In the south suburbs, Marcus will reopen Orland Park Cinema on Friday and Chicago Heights Cinema on Aug. 28.
The theaters initially will screen many classics like "Jurassic Park," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Ghostbusters" and "Grease" for as little as $5 before high-profile new releases come out, like "The New Mutants," Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," "Bill and Ted Face the Music," "A Quiet Place II," "Black Widow" and "Top Gun: Maverick."
AMC and Cinemark will require face masks and have adopted many new safety precautions, including nightly disinfecting with electrostatic sprayers, high-tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration and extra time between showtimes for thorough cleanings. It intends to frequently sanitize high-touch areas like self-ticketing kiosks, concession stands and door handles.
After test runs in Dallas, Cinemark has been reopening all its U.S. movie theaters with enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols in phases. The company has given employees — who must complete a wellness check before every shift — face masks, gloves and extensive training.
A "Chief Clean and Safety Monitor" has been tasked to oversee cleanliness, sanitization and physical distancing at every Cinemark theater. Operating hours have been reduced and showtimes staggered to allow for more disinfecting and physical distancing.
All seats adjacent to parties are automatically blocked to ensure social distancing, and physical tickets are no longer required. Customers are encouraged to buy tickets online and use contactless payment methods.
Concession stands will no longer accept cash payments, and moviegoers will be asked to dispose of their trash themselves so staff doesn't have risk infection by touching it. Discounts will be offered on popcorn, candy and other concessions.
“The reopening of our theaters is going to be a celebration, and we invite moviegoers to join us for special welcome back pricing on what we’re calling ‘Comeback Classics,’ as well as traditional concession favorites,” Zoradi said. “Cinemark greatly values its relationships with our studio and production partners, and we cannot thank them enough for playing their part in reigniting moviegoers’ excitement to experience some of the most classic films ahead of premiering new releases, including Disney’s live action 'Mulan' and Warner Bros.’ 'Tenet' by Christopher Nolan.”
But the big question is whether theatergoers will return, and whether in droves or dribbles.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.