Ghostly, hollowed-out shell of Gary's long-abandoned Interstate Inn torn down

"It was safety hazard and public eyesore, a highly visible eyesore," Reaves said. "The administration wants to eliminate derelict buildings, especially near the city's gateways. This is just the beginning of a Re-Imagined Renaissance."

The city gave the property owner a deadline to tear the motel down. As soon as the rubble and debris are cleared away, it potentially could be redeveloped into retail or commercial space, especially given that it's on a heavily trafficked corridor of U.S. 12/20.

Miller residents have expressed joy that the long-standing eyesore is gone. Community activists had lobbied for years for its removal.

"What a beautiful site," Miller Citizens Corp. President George Rogge said. "All these years of one story after another to our MCC committee and it looks like the city code enforcement did the trick."

Anna Martinez, owner of Anna's Kombucha Cafe in Miller, said she was excited the Interstate Inn had been demolished but hoped something nice would be done with the property.

"I’m hoping we don’t turn it into another semi station, though," she said. "Some greenscape and other types of businesses would be great."