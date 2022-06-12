Giant, life-sized dinosaurs, volcano to come to Harvest Tyme Family Farm in Lowell

LOWELL — Harvest Tyme Family Farm is about to become a Jurassic Park.

Giant, life-sized dinosaurs, including colossal T-Rexes and Brontosauruses that stand up to 14-feet tall, will soon invade Harvest Tyme at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell.

More than 20 moving and roaring animatronic dinosaurs will be displayed for the Dino Tyme exhibit later this summer. The prehistoric attraction also will include larger-than-life dinosaurs kids can ride, a fossil dig and a 14-foot-tall volcano that will erupt, emitting smoke.

"It will be a first of its kind that's never been seen in Northwest Indiana," owner Josh Sickinger said. "They've had bigger dinosaurs in Chicago, but nothing like this in this area. The dinosaurs will be a great family experience for all ages."

Sickinger's 6-year-old son Conrad helped pick out which dinosaurs would be featured. It includes his favorites, the T-Rex and Triceratops.

"He's very well-versed in dinosaurs," he said. "He had an important role."

The farm has grown into a regional attraction in recent years with a pumpkin patch, corn maze and Christmas light show.

Dino Tyme will feature live stage shows throughout the day and a dozen amusement rides, including new rides like a carousel and spin ride. It also will have more static dinosaur statute and a baby dinosaur.

For an extra charge, aspiring paleontologists will be able to comb through a sandbox for fossils they can take home.

There also will be concessions, including doughnuts, kettle corn and pizza.

Kids can get up close and marvel at the dinosaurs, posing for as many pictures as they'd like.

"It's a prehistoric exhibit with realistic dinosaurs for fans," he said. "They're animatronic, so the eyes move, the head turns and it looks like they're breathing. The tails move. They're replica dinosaurs."

Harvest Tyme has been bringing in more and more attractions as it looks to become a year-round destination. Sickinger previously worked as a certified public accountant but quit his full-time job as a controller last year to focus on bringing new events to Harvest Tyme.

"This is something I had in mind for a while," he said. "The new Jurassic Park movie was an inspiration."

It took hours of research to find a manufacturer of the type of dinosaurs he had in mind.

"It was not the easiest," he said. "I had to do a lot of due diligence to find a good quality product I could be confident in."

The hope was for the attraction to come around the time of the "Jurassic World Dominion" opening, but it's been delayed. The dinosaurs are coming in from China, and the shipments are held up due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues.

"They are halfway across the Pacific Ocean," spokesperson Diane Poulton said. "They're supposed to be in Los Angeles by June 10 and unloaded by the 17th. They have yet to be sent by train to Chicago and trucked to Lowell. It's probably going to be August by the time we get opened."

Excitement has been mounting.

"I knew there was a general love of dinosaurs," Sickinger said. "But I underestimated the appeal to kids. It's generated so much excitement from the little bit we've put it. It's been amazing."

He estimates families could spend about a half-day there between the dinosaurs and amusement park rides. It will be on display temporarily but may become an annual attraction every summer.

"Our pumpkin patch has been drawing visitors far into Illinois and the Chicagoland area," he said. "We're looking to give out a great experience to get people to visit the farm."

Harvest Tyme also plans a dinosaur-themed corn maze this year, potentially in the fall.

"We're definitely excited to bring full-sized, lifelike dinosaurs," he said.

Tickets will be $18.95 in advance and $22.95 at the door.

For more information, visit harvesttymefun.com, follow the business on Facebook or call 219-440-2386.

