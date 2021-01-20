Girl Scout Cookies can soon be ordered through Grubhub

Thin Mints, Samoas and other popular Girl Scout Cookies are back again, and now they can be ordered online and delivered directly to your door because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana officially kicked off the 2021 cookie season, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced local troops to adapt and innovate to an era of social distancing, such as by offering contact-free pickup and delivery orders. The nation's largest largest girl-led entrepreneurship program is partnering with Grubhub so you can buy Caramel deLites and other Girl Scout cookies from a local troop even if you don't know any Girl Scouts.

Next month, Grubhub will directly ship Northwest Indiana residents Girl Scout Cookies, or send gift boxes to family and friends.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program long has taught girls how to run a business, such as by operating in-person booths or selling door to door. Girls are young as 5 participate in the cookie program to learn about entrepreneurship, sales techniques and the value of hard work.

While the Girl Scouts of America has had a digital platform since 2014, the pandemic forced Girl Scouts across the country to adapt the same way small business owners had to last spring, such as by setting up drive-thrus or selling Girl Scout Cookies on social media.