Giving back: Insurance professional Drew Halliar serves community through Rotary Club

Each year, hundreds gather for the Blues Brews & BBQ festival in Crown Point for live music and food from some of the region’s best eateries.

Behind the scenes, Drew Halliar, 33, works meticulously to ensure that each year is better than the last — not only for those attending, but for those who benefit from the funds raised at the event.

The festival serves as a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Crown Point, where Halliar serves as vice president. He will assume the president position next summer.

For Halliar, chairing the festival is a way for him to give back to the Northwest Indiana community where he lives and works. A DeMotte resident, Halliar is a partner with the Spitz and Miller Advantage Insurance Group in Griffith, where he works to ensure local businesses and residents have the insurance coverage they need.

It was through his work in insurance that he became familiar with the Rotary Club.

“It’s become important to me — the relationships that I have created, the philanthropic things we have been able to do and the money we have raised,” he said.