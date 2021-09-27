Giving back: Insurance professional Drew Halliar serves community through Rotary Club

Each year, hundreds gather for the Blues Brews & BBQ festival in Crown Point for live music and food from some of the region’s best eateries.
Behind the scenes, Drew Halliar, 33, works meticulously to ensure that each year is better than the last — not only for those attending, but for those who benefit from the funds raised at the event.
The festival serves as a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Crown Point, where Halliar serves as vice president. He will assume the president position next summer.
For Halliar, chairing the festival is a way for him to give back to the Northwest Indiana community where he lives and works. A DeMotte resident, Halliar is a partner with the Spitz and Miller Advantage Insurance Group in Griffith, where he works to ensure local businesses and residents have the insurance coverage they need.
It was through his work in insurance that he became familiar with the Rotary Club.
“It’s become important to me — the relationships that I have created, the philanthropic things we have been able to do and the money we have raised,” he said.
Since assuming the chair position of the Blues Brews & BBQ event, Halliar has worked to increase the visibility of the festival. In 2019, he ramped up marketing by incorporating video and social media.
“We really pushed the marketing and offered online ticket sales, which allowed us to reach a different group of people,” he said.
While in previous years, the event averaged around 350 to 600 attendees, the 2019 festival drew nearly 1,500.
The amount of funds raised at the event also saw a significant boost, with nearly $21,000 in sponsorships and $47,000 raised overall.
“Prior to COVID, we had one of our best Blues Brews and BBQ events in the 15 years we had been doing it,” he said.
Although last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic, Halliar and other organizers got back to organizing this year’s festival, which took place Sept. 25.
In addition to serving as chair of the Blues Brews and BBQ event, Halliar also gives back to the community by serving on the YMCA Southlake advisory board and the Highland-Griffith Chamber of Commerce board.
When Halliar isn’t working or volunteering, he says he is an avid outdoorsman.
“I travel quite a bit to go fly fishing and enjoy a lot of mountain biking locally in Valparaiso and Portage,” he said.
Halliar and his wife Jessica have three children, Bradyn, Maxwell and Eliza.
His decade of insurance experience has also afforded him the opportunity to offer a few words of advice for anyone considering a career in the insurance industry.
“What makes this industry so difficult is creating a name for yourself, and building trust and respect from clients,” he said. “Opportunities don’t come because they should. They come because you proved yourself over time.”
As with any type of sales, Halliar says success takes time and willingness to always be a student.
“You’re going to have some downtime,” he said. “Get as much education in the field as you can, because it goes a long way.”
