Glenwood Oaks restaurant to sell ribs and fried chicken to benefit those with developmental disabilities
Glenwood Oaks restaurant to sell ribs and fried chicken to benefit those with developmental disabilities

Glenwood Oaks Restaurant to sell ribs and fried chicken for those with developmental disabilities

Glenwood Oaks Restuarant is selling its famous ribs and honey fried chicken to benefit those with development disabilities.

 Times file photo

Glenwood Oaks restaurant, a south suburban staple, will sell its famous BBQ ribs and honey fried chicken to benefit LARC, a nonprofit serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The restaurant, at 106 N. Main St. in Glenwood, will do a fundraiser during its annual Fall Feast, which will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15-17. Service will be pickup-only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The landmark restaurant will sell half slabs of ribs for $15, four-piece chicken dinners for $15, a combo for $18, chicken tenders for $7 and meatloaf for $14. Entrees are served with mashed potatoes, green beans and a dinner roll, except for chicken tenders that come with French fries and a dinner roll.

Proceeds will help support more than 100 people with disabilities, providing job training, employment opportunities, daily life skills enrichment, senior programs, recreation and 24-hour residential services.

“These are very challenging times for everyone, including LARC,” Executive Director Ernie Gonzalez said. “Organizations like ours are challenged in finding ways to sustain our fundraising efforts amid concerns for public safety, and during a struggling economy. We appreciate all our friends in the community that continue to help support LARC and the amazing individuals we serve.”

For more information or to purchase tickets through Oct. 14, visit  www.larclansing.com or call 708-474-1540.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

