Global aviation firm based in Valpo names new vice president of operations

Region-based aviation firm Sage-Popovich has named Petar Todorovic vice president of operations.

Todorovic will oversee the company while founder and president Nick Popovich transitions to an advisory role.

“I am excited to turn over Sage-Popovich’s daily operations to Petar,” Popovich said. “We plan on having exceptional growth and expansion over the coming years and I’m confident in Petar’s abilities as the right fit for the next chapter of our history. My advisory role will guide the growth of our business and will support Petar as he takes the lead.”

Popovich, an inductee into the Living Legends of Aviation along with the likes of astronaut Frank Borman and Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, founded the Porter County company in 1979. The global aviation consulting and asset management provider is headquartered in Valparaiso and runs flight operations out of the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

“Our staff, along with myself, are eagerly planning and getting active in expanding Sage-Popovich’s global footprint,” Todorovic said. “We have been working very closely alongside Nick the last 1.5 years on all projects and assignments and are excited about new growth opportunities in our market.”