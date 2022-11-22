Global cosmetic firm Orean Beauty relocates from South Holland to Hobart, will hire as many 120 workers

United Kingdom-based Orean moved its U.S. operations to Hobart, where it plans to hire as many as 120 new workers by the end of next year.

The company makes private-label cosmetic, skincare and hair care products that have been carried by retailers like Ulta and Sephora and featured in publications like Vogue and Good Housekeeping. It relocated from south suburban South Hollard to a much larger space in Hobart, where it will do manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.

Orean Beauty invested $5 million in a 72,000-square-foot space at the Northwinds Crossing business park off Interstate 65 in Hobart.

“We’re thrilled to be in Lake County. We appreciate the support of the Lake County Economic Alliance and the City of Hobart in helping bring this idea to reality. The relocation from a small initial base in Illinois to our new larger premises in the second largest manufacturing state in the US allows us to attract some incredible talent and provides room for investment and growth,” CEO Dan Williams said. “Everyone should be taking advantage of this opportunity.”

The late Karen Lauerman, the president and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance until her recent passing, is credited with helping lure the company to Northwest Indiana.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of Karen’s passing. She not only made sure our move was seamless, but ensured that community leaders and neighbors knew that we were here, and they all welcomed us with open arms," General Manager Chris Jones said. "The legacy of this remarkable woman will forever be seen in the successes of businesses like Orean Beauty which are now thriving within the Region.”

The company has started production in Hobart, where it plans to hire 100 to 120 more people by the end of 2023 after "quickly ramping up operations." A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Brian Snedecor, the Hobart Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries is planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The company has operated in the United Kingdom for more than 20 years. It makes bespoke cosmetics for clients using a number of different capabilities, including hot mix, cold mix, water and waterless. It can fill tubes, bottles, jars, sample sizes and refill sizes, manufacturing beauty products on a small or large scale depending on its customer's needs.

Once approached by a client about what they want, it handles everything from development to distribution.

“We are pleased that when Orean Beauty considered their company’s long-term outlook in the United States, they envisioned locating in our community. The city is proud to welcome Orean, and we look forward to a strong, prosperous relationship,” Snedecor said. “With their client products available in major retailers worldwide, it will be an honor to see Hobart as part of Orean’s international portfolio.”

Its U.S. operation mirrors the production capabilities of its plants in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, which serves customers across the globe. The new facility in Hobart earned many certifications, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and COSMOS Organic.

“Transferring our culture of belonging and community to a new operation is not easy,” said Martin Crossley, Global Operations Director. “But the benefits to the existing UK and prospective US partners are incredible. Our Hobart location allows us to open the doors to even more brands, and we are very excited for our existing client base and future customers.”

The company is now hiring for a number of positions, including production, engineering, warehouse, logistics and quality control.

For more information or to apply, visit www.orean.co.uk.