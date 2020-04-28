Global steel production falls during coronavirus crisis

World steel productions fell 6% in March after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on March 14, leading to the widespread closure of auto plants.
The World Steel Association reported that steelmakers around the globe made 443 million tons of metal during the first three months of the year, which was down 1.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. North America's crude steel production fell by 4% year over year to 29.5 million tons in the first quarter, while steel output dropped 10% in Europe and 0.3% in Asia during the same period.
In March, U.S. steel production fell by 6% to 7.2 million tons, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association.
Steel production fell in March by 1.7% to 79 million tons in China, by 13.9% to 8.7 million tons in India, by 9.7% to 8.2 million tons in Japan, and by 7.9% to 5.8 million tons in South Korea.
In Europe, March steel output dropped 20.9% to 2.9 million tons in Germany, by 40.2% to 1.4 million tons in Italy, by 13.2% by 1.2 million tons in France, and by 14.6% to 1.2 million tons in Spain.
Steel production also declined by 4.4% to 5.9 million tons in Russia, 10.3% to 1.8 million tons in Ukraine, by 8.2% to 2.6 million tons in Brazil, and by 4.1% to 3.1 million tons in Turkey.
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
The third installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features a day spent on patrol with Valparaiso Police Department's Keith Perez.
A worker walks through rows of ArcelorMittal coils in 2011 as they are loaded onto a ship bound for Macedonia from the Port of Indiana. U.S. steel exports rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in April, but are down so far in 2018.