Global steel production fell by 5.7%

Global steel production fell by 5.7%

The '80 Inch Hot Strip Mill at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Global steel production fell 5.7% year-over-year in February, the most recent month for which data is available.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 142.7 million tons of steel.

The United States produced 6.4 million tons of steel in February, a 1.4% year-over-year increase. Steel production rose 0.6% to 13.4 million tons during the first two months of the year.

China again led the world in steel production, making 75 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world. India ranked second with 10.1 million tons and Japan third with 7.3 million tons.

Thus far in 2022, China made 158 million tons of steel, India 20.9 million tons and Japan 15.1 million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in February and for the year.

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 8.8 million tons of steel in February, a 1.8% year-over-year increase, according to the World Steel Association. North American output is up 0.4% to 18.5 million tons this year.

In February, steel production rose by 4.1% to 1.3 million tons in Africa, by 2.8% to 3.5 million tons in the Middle East and 7% to 3.3 million tons in South America. Steel output fell by 7.1% to 102.6 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 5.8% to 7.7 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States and by 2.5% to 11.7 million tons in the European Union.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

