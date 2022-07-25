Global steel production fell by 5.9% in June

Global steel production fell 5.9% year-over-year in June and by less in the United States.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 158.1 million tons of steel last month.

The United States produced 6.9 million tons of steel in June, a 4.2% year-over-year decrease. Steel production fell 2.2% to 41.1 million tons in the United States during the first six months of the year.

In June, China again led the world in steel production, making 90.7 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world. India ranked second with 10 million tons and Japan third with 7.4 million tons last month.

Thus far in 2022, China made 526.9 million tons of steel, India 63.2 million tons and Japan 46 million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in June and for the year.

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 9.6 million tons of steel in June, a 2.4% year-over-year decrease, according to the World Steel Association. North American output is down 2.3% to 57.2 million tons in the first half of this year.

In June, steel production fell by 18.7% to 1.2 million tons in Africa, by 3.1% to 118.8 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 12.2% to 11.8 million tons in the European Union, by 10.9% to 3.8 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 34.3% to 5.9 million tons in Russia, Ukraine and the Commonwealth of Independent States and by 4.9% to 3.7 million tons in South Africa.

So far this year, the 64 steel-producing companies that report to the World Steel Association have made 949.9 million tons of steel, a 5.5% decline year-over-year.