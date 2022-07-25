 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Global steel production fell by 5.9% in June

  • Updated
  • 0
Global steel production fell by 5.7%

The '80 Inch Hot Strip Mill at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Global steel production fell 5.9% year-over-year in June and by less in the United States.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 158.1 million tons of steel last month.

The United States produced 6.9 million tons of steel in June, a 4.2% year-over-year decrease. Steel production fell 2.2% to 41.1 million tons in the United States during the first six months of the year.

In June, China again led the world in steel production, making  90.7 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world. India ranked second with 10 million tons and Japan third with 7.4 million tons last month.

Thus far in 2022, China made 526.9 million tons of steel, India 63.2 million tons and Japan 46  million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in June and for the year.

People are also reading…

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 9.6 million tons of steel in June, a 2.4% year-over-year decrease, according to the World Steel Association. North American output is down 2.3% to 57.2 million tons in the first half of this year.

In June, steel production fell by 18.7% to 1.2 million tons in Africa, by 3.1% to 118.8 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 12.2% to 11.8 million tons in the European Union, by 10.9% to 3.8 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 34.3% to 5.9 million tons in Russia, Ukraine and the Commonwealth of Independent States and by 4.9% to 3.7 million tons in South Africa.

So far this year, the 64 steel-producing companies that report to the World Steel Association have made 949.9 million tons of steel, a 5.5% decline year-over-year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker, a competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest a total of $2.2 billion in the 650,000-ton recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill and two slab centers that will feed it with recycled material.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts