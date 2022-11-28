Global steel production flat in October

Steel production was flat globally in October and down in the United States.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 147.3 million tons of steel last month.

The United States produced 6.7 million tons in October, an 8.9% year-over-year decrease. Steel production fell 4.8% to 68.1 million tons in the United States during the first 10 months of the year.

In October, China again led the world in steel production, making 79.8 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world. India ranked second with 10.5 million tons and Japan third with 7.3 million tons last month.

Thus far in 2022, China made 860.6 million tons of steel, India 103.8 million tons and Japan 75.2 million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in October and for the year.

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 9.2 million tons of steel in October, a 7.7% year-over-year decrease, according to the World Steel Association. North American output is down 4.7% to 94 million tons in the first half of this year.

In October, steel production rose by 2.3% to 1.4 million tons in Africa, by 5.8% to 107.3 million tons in Asia and Oceania and by 6.7% to 4 million tons in the Middle East. It fell 17.5% to 11.3 million tons in the European Union, 23.7% to 6.7 million tons in Russia and former Soviet states and 3.2% to 3.7 million tons in South America.

So far this year, the 64 steel-producing companies that report to the World Steel Association have made 1,552.7 million tons of steel, a 3.9% decline year-over-year.