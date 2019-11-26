Globe Star in Chesterton approved to provide Social Security's Ticket to Work program

Globe Star in Chesterton has been approved as a service provider for Social Security's Ticket to Work program, which helps integrate people with disabilities into the workforce.
The quality of life services agency headquartered in Porter County provides mentoring and support to people across Indiana with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them achieve self-determination.
It now administers the Ticket to Work program, a free service for those between the ages of 18 and 64 who are receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits because of a disability. The agency will help them find and maintain employment.
"We are very excited about offering this much-needed service to qualified participants in the following counties of Indiana: Elkhart, Ellen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Jasper, Johnson, Kosciusko, Lake, LaPorte, Marion, Newton, Porter, St. Joseph, Tipton and Whitley," Globe Star employment specialist Vanessa Willis said. "Social Security offers participants a variety of work incentives and may allow them to keep their Medicare or Medicaid coverage as they transition to work."
For more information, visit globe-star.org, call 219-318-6505 or email vwillis@globe-star.org.