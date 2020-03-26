Gloria Jean giving free coffee to health care workers, delivery drivers

Health care workers and delivery drivers have been on the front line of the coronavirus public health emergency, treating patients and bringing groceries, food and other necessities to those in isolation at home.
A coffee shop in Crown Point wants to thank them for their service with some free java.
Gloria Jean's Crown Point at 122 E. 109th Ave. in the Beacon Hill development in Crown Point is offering free small or regular sized drinks to all health care and delivery personnel through April 5.
The coffee shop, which opened last year, offers drip coffee and a variety of hot espresso drinks like lattes and mochas, and cold chillers like the Mint Chocolate Bomb, Madagascar Vanilla Caramel, and Chocolate Avalanche.
Health care workers and delivery drivers can place their orders at the drive-thru of the Crown Point cafe, which is open seven days a week.
Any health care workers or delivery drivers just have to show up at the drive-thru and show their badge at the window.
For more information, call 219-333-2173 or visit www.gloriajeansnwi.com.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana lockdown
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.