Gloria Jean giving free coffee to health care workers, delivery drivers

Gloria Jean's Coffee Shop in Crown Point is giving free coffee to health care workers and delivery drivers.

Health care workers and delivery drivers have been on the front line of the coronavirus public health emergency, treating patients and bringing groceries, food and other necessities to those in isolation at home.

A coffee shop in Crown Point wants to thank them for their service with some free java.

Gloria Jean's Crown Point at 122 E. 109th Ave. in the Beacon Hill development in Crown Point is offering free small or regular sized drinks to all health care and delivery personnel through April 5.

The coffee shop, which opened last year, offers drip coffee and a variety of hot espresso drinks like lattes and mochas, and cold chillers like the Mint Chocolate Bomb, Madagascar Vanilla Caramel, and Chocolate Avalanche.

Health care workers and delivery drivers can place their orders at the drive-thru of the Crown Point cafe, which is open seven days a week.

Any health care workers or delivery drivers just have to show up at the drive-thru and show their badge at the window.

For more information, call 219-333-2173 or visit www.gloriajeansnwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

