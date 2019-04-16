Gloria Jean's Coffees plans to open seven more coffee shops in Northwest Indiana, which would make it one of the Region's largest coffee chains after Dunkin and Starbucks.
The first new Gloria Jean's cafe is slated to open in June at 200 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point.
Franchisee Raed Naser plans to greatly expand Gloria Jean's footprint beyond its sole location in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
“The entire executive team was very hands-on during my onboarding process and worked closely with me to develop a plan that was tailored to my business goals," Naser said. "I’m confident that Gloria Jean’s and its unique products will do very well in Northwest Indiana.”
Instead of its traditional mall locations, the new Gloria Jean's coffee shops will be standalones with drive-through windows.
Laina Sullivan, Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ director of franchise development, said the chain is in "growth mode."
"As we pursue strategic growth outside of malls and move into regions where customer demand for exceptional specialty coffee is high, we see tremendous opportunity to introduce Gloria Jean’s to new guests around the country,” she said.
Gloria Jean's specializes in flavored specialty coffees, ice-blended chillers, mochas and lattes. It also sells baked goods, pastries and whole coffee beans.
Founded in Chicago in 1970, it has grown to 58 locations.