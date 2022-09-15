 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs

Former GM plant sold to Chinese company
Associated Press

DETROIT — General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade a Marion, Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.

The automaker said it would install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades and make renovations to the Marion plant, where a roughly 6,000-square-foot addition also is planned.

GM said work would begin later this year to prepare the Marion plant "to produce a variety of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles, built at multiple GM assembly plants."

News of the Marion project comes as GM is working to strengthen its foothold in the electric vehicle market.

"While this investment prepares the facility for our all-electric future, it's really an investment in our talented Marion team and will keep the plant working for many years to come," Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing, said in a news release.

People are also reading…

GM's Marion Metal Center opened in 1956 about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The plant currently produces sheet metal parts for multiple GM assembly plants to support production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

The plant employs more than 750 people. GM said its employment is expected to remain stable "with the addition of this new work in the plant."

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has proposed providing GM with up to $12 million in conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in training grants, among other incentives, based on the company's plans. That funding must be approved by the IEDC's board of directors.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Meijer seeks more diverse suppliers

Local companies could get a big break and be given the chance to stock their products at Meijer superstores around the Region and the greater Midwest.

New program to train welders

New program to train welders

 "Rather than working in silos there is both a want and need to collaborate to bring incremental change to our workforce."

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

