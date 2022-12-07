'Gnome For The Holidays to benefit homeless animals

People can paint gnomes on old records at the Gnome for the Holidays fundraiser to help homeless animals.

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tom Lounges Record Bin at 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City. It will benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana.

"Painting old records is a fun way to repurpose vinyl albums that would otherwise wind up in landfills," said Alice Hunt-Lounges, the library media specialist at Hobart High School and the co-owner of the Lounges' Record Bin record stores in Hobart and Michigan City.

Hunt-Lounges teamed up with fellow educator Kimberly Bucheit, the long-time art teacher at Hobart High School, to launch the fundraiser last year to help the Region-wide animal shelter that's based out of Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.

"We do record painting events for families about six times a year at the record store, with various themes, but this one with holiday gnomes is my personal favorite," she said.

People can learn how to paint holiday gnomes on old vinyl records. The resulting art pieces are meant to be holiday decorations that can be passed on as family heirlooms.

"One uses vinyl records and acrylic paint for this and no artistic talent is needed. You just need to have a desire to have fun, share some holiday cheer with others, and help homeless animals in the process," Hunt-Lounges said. "This is a great way to spend time with the whole family and with friends while saving and bettering the lives of local homeless animals."

It's open to anyone over 10 years old and costs $25, which includes all materials, painting supplies, professional instruction and light snacks.

For more information, email Tomloungesrecordbin@gmail.com or call 219-210-3813.