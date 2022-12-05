 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Go! Retail Group acquires Book Warehouse

Go! Retail Group acquires Book Warehouse

Go! Retail Group has diversified the product mix at Book Warehouse in Michigan City following an acquisition.

 Joseph S. Pete

Go! Retail Group has acquired Book Warehouse, a chain of discount bookstores with a location in Michigan City.

Austin, Texas-based Go! Retail Group sells calendars, games, toys, t-shirts and books. It has a store in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Go! has dramatically diversified the merchandise at the Book Warehouse location at 101 Lighthouse Place in the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City. The store has added a wide of array of calendars, board games, card games, stuffed animals, novelty items and other products. It's still branded as a Book Warehouse though Go! branding is now prominently displayed throughout the interior of the store.

It previously mainly sold closeout and overstock books for 50% to 80% off, for instance offering many at a price of three for $10.

The Book Warehouse is still selling books, including literary fiction, poetry, history, cookbooks and reference books. But the selection has shrunk as about half the store is now devoted to wall calendars, desk calendars, toys, gag gifts and other items.



Outside of comic book stores and Christian bookstores, Book Warehouse is one of just a few bookstores left in LaPorte County. There's also Bookworm in Wanatah and the Purdue University Northwest campus bookstore in Westville.

For more information, visit goretailgroup.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

