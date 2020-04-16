GoFundMe set up for Gary Works steelworker who died of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A union local has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of the Gary Works steelworker who died of coronavirus last week.

Joseph V. Clark, a 57-year-old Portage resident, was the first U.S. Steel employee to die of the COVID-19 virus that has infected more than 2 million worldwide. He was married and an avid fisherman, according to his obituary.

"Joe truly lived life to the fullest. He was an avid angler bass fisherman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews," his obituary said. "He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him."

Clark worked at Gary Works for more than two decades before dying of complications of coronavirus Friday.

"Joe Clark was a maintenance technician with U.S. Steel Gary Works for over 22 years," his union local posted on the GoFundMe page. "Joe lost his battle with the COVID-19 virus on April 10, 2020. Joe was a very well respected pipe fitter, a very caring co-worker, an avid fisherman, and a beloved husband to Colette for 24 years."

Clark's colleagues at USW Local 1014 are looking to raise money to help his wife .