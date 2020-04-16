GoFundMe set up for Gary Works steelworker who died of coronavirus

A union local has set up a GoFundMe page for the family of the Gary Works steelworker who died of coronavirus last week.
Joseph V. Clark, a 57-year-old Portage resident, was the first U.S. Steel employee to die of the COVID-19 virus that has infected more than 2 million worldwide. He was married and an avid fisherman, according to his obituary.
"Joe truly lived life to the fullest. He was an avid angler bass fisherman and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends, especially his nieces and nephews," his obituary said. "He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him."
Clark worked at Gary Works for more than two decades before dying of complications of coronavirus Friday.
"Joe Clark was a maintenance technician with U.S. Steel Gary Works for over 22 years," his union local posted on the GoFundMe page. "Joe lost his battle with the COVID-19 virus on April 10, 2020. Joe was a very well respected pipe fitter, a very caring co-worker, an avid fisherman, and a beloved husband to Colette for 24 years."
Clark's colleagues at USW Local 1014 are looking to raise money to help his wife .
"We need to come together to help support Colette for Joe. No matter if it is the member or the spouse, We are UNION and we stand with each other AND their spouses," USW Local 1014 posted on the GoFundMe page. "We are looking to meet this goal within the next 30 days. All funds collected will be handed over to Colette to help with expenses."
Though much of the world is self-isolating at home during the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of steelworkers report to work daily at the steel mills along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana. Steelworkers have tested positive for coronavirus at Gary Works, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor thus far.
U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox said the infection rate at U.S. Steel was consistent with the general population and there was not a "significant number of cases" at any of its steel mills.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb specifically exempted all factories and manufacturing facilities as essential businesses in his stay-at-home order.
Though deemed essential, U.S. Steel has suffered a major decline in business at its mills as the deadly virus shuttered auto plants that count among its biggest customers and caused a general economic slowdown. U.S. Steel idled blast furnaces #4 and #8 at Gary Works.
The steel mill, which employs around 3,800 steelworkers along a 7-mile stretch of the Lake Michigan, has taken precautions to protect workers from the coronavirus such as restricting access to outside visitors, encouraging social distancing, and banning meetings.
For more information or to contribute, search for Joseph Clark Memorial Fund or GoFundMe or visit
https://www.gofundme.com/f/nrnbxb-joe-clark-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1irtzI_iC7MXcmd3u1e1HmF3Dx7plf-lSfwGOaHHyLM_Vgn65SRNBUFW4.