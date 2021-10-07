Golden Corral buffet reopens in Schererville

Golden Corral has reopened its popular Schererville buffet and continues to work to reopen its Merrillville restaurant after a lengthy closure.

The North Carolina-based buffet chain has been welcoming the public back to its all-you-can-eat sit-down restaurant at 915 Eagle Ridge Drive just off Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and has been hiring to fill a range of positions at 8215 Broadway in Merrillville.

Both eateries closed last year when then-franchise owner William C. Niemet was arrested in late February after he was charged with killing a teenager in a cold case from 1991.

The Missouri resident has bonded out of jail in central Missouri, but still faces a Class A felony charge of murder in the first degree for the shooting death of a 15-year-old classmate who was found long after his death in a drainage ditch with two bullets in the head.

Before his arrest for the decades-old cold case, Niemet owned at least seven Golden Corral restaurants in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, according to prosecutors and Secretary of State records.