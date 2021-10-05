Golden Corral buffet reopens in Scherrerville

Golden Corral has reopened its popular Schererville buffet and continues to work to reopen its Merrillville restaurant after a lengthy closure.
The North Carolina-based buffet chain has been welcoming the public back to its all-you-can-eat sit-down restaurant at 915 Eagle Ridge Drive just off Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and has been hiring to fill a range of positions at 8215 Broadway in Merrillville.
Both eateries closed last year when then-franchise owner William C. Niemet was arrested in late February after he was charged with killing a teenager in a cold case from 1991.
The Missouri resident has bonded out of jail in central Missouri, but still faces a Class A felony charge of murder in the first degree for the shooting death of a 15-year-old classmate who was found long after his death in a drainage ditch with two bullets in the head.
Before his arrest for the decades-old cold case, Niemet owned at least seven Golden Corral restaurants in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, according to prosecutors and Secretary of State records.
The property has not been sold since Niemet reopened the Schererville restaurant in 2019, according to the Lake County Assessor's Office. The company's corporate office did not respond to requests for information about the restaurants' ownership.
Job postings on several career websites and Golden Corral's website for positions at the Schererville and Merrillville restaurants said C&D Enterprises, the local Golden Corral franchise based in Merrillville, was now under new leadership.
The "legendary endless buffet" just recently reopened at Golden Corral's Schererville location near the Home Depot on U.S. 41. The restaurant is again open for dine-in and to-go. It has a party room and can accommodate groups.
The menu includes steak, shrimp, fried chicken, pot roast, seafood and other traditional down-home homestyle fare. It also has dessert and just added an Icee machine that pours different flavors of the sugary frozen drink.
Golden Corral has more than 500 restaurants in more than 40 states. It's been hiring restaurant hospitality managers, kitchen managers, cooks, bakers, meat cutters, servers, dishwashers, food prep people, cashiers and other positions at the Merrillville restaurant that remains "temporarily suspended," according to the Golden Corral website.
The Schererville restaurant is currently open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It's closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more information, visit goldencorral.com or call 219-515-6485.
