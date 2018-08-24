Golden Corral reopening in Schererville after closing three years ago

Like a gravy-smothered phoenix rising from a buffet warming tray, a popular all-you-can-eat restaurant chain is returning to Schererville after closing three years ago.
The Golden Corral restaurant at 915 Eagle Ridge Drive by Home Depot is being renovated to reopen in the next few months, Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said.
The North Carolina-based buffet chain, one of the largest in America, shuttered the Schererville eatery in 2015.
"The franchisee of that restaurant passed away and there were subsequent struggles with his estate," Volkmann said. "There were some management issues near the end and the restaurant pulled the franchise. The legal issues have been resolved, and now the gentleman who owns the one in Merrillville wants to reopen it as a Golden Corral."
The restaurant building remained in recent shape, but the new owner is completely overhauling it.
"I thought they would just come in and clean it up, put on a new coat of paint," he said. "I was surprised that they're putting in all new furnishings. They gutted it and are redecorating. With everything they're doing, they're probably 30-60 days away from getting it open."
The Golden Corral in Schererville had reportedly performed well over the years but struggled in the months before closing.
"They had some management challenges," Volkmann said. "We got a few complaints about the condition of the restaurant, and if we were getting them, corporate was too. But then the owner became deceased, and it's been tied up in the courts and dragged out for years."
Golden Corral serves a buffet of about 150 items and is especially known for its sirloin steak, fried chicken, sliced ham and yeast rolls.
Ken Churchill, general manager of the Merrillville Golden Corral, said the Schererville restaurant was being modernized with the chain's latest design and it was hoped it could reopen as soon as October. The restaurant will need to hire about 200 people to start.
"A lot of the Schererville customers have since been coming to Merrillville," he said. "I've been telling them we're bringing back the Schererville location, and everybody's excited about it."