Golden Corral restaurants in Schererville and Merrillville prepare to reopen

Golden Corral is preparing to reopen its buffet restaurants in Schererville and Merrillville.

The popular buffet chain is now hiring to fill a range of positions at the restaurants at 8215 Broadway in Merrillville and 915 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.

The eateries closed last year when franchisee William C. Niemet was arrested in late February after he was charged with killing a teenager in a cold case from 1991.

The Missouri resident, who owned more than half of dozen buffets across the Midwest, has since bonded out of jail in central Missouri, but still faces a Class A felony charge of murder in the first degree for the shooting death of a 15-year-old classmate, whose body turned up months later in a drainage ditch with two bullets in the head.

Niemet owned at least seven Golden Corral restaurants in Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, according to prosecutors and Secretary of State records.

It was not immediately clear whether Niemet was still involved with the operation of the Northwest Indiana restaurants, or if they were reopening as corporate locations or under new franchisee ownership. Golden Corral's corporate headquarters did not respond to messages, and Niemet could not be reached for comment.