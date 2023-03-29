The sport of golf helps drive the Indiana economy, contributing a significant amount of green to the Hoosier State, a study found.

Indiana Golf, a collaboration among the Indiana Golf Association, the Indiana Women’s Golf Association, the Indiana Section PGA and the Indiana Golf Foundation, recently released "The Contribution of Golf to the State of Indiana 2022 Impact Report." It found the sport contributed $1.04 billion in direct spending to Indiana and had an economic impact of $2.02 billion.

Golf supports an estimated 23,317 jobs across the state, Indiana Golf found.

“'The Crossroads of America,' Indiana’s official state motto, could just as easily pertain to its extensive golf footprint, as the Hoosier State ranks just outside the Top 10 in total United States golf supply and has ties to names within the game that extend from Alice Dye to Fuzzy Zoeller," Indiana Golf noted in the report. "Golf is a significant driver of economic activity across the state of Indiana through direct operational expenditures and capital investment, as well as the attraction of golf tourism, golf-related retail spending and new home construction in golf communities."

Northwest Indiana is strewn with golf courses like White Hawk in Crown Point, The Course at Aberdeen in Valparaiso and Beechwood in LaPorte. It's recently seen a surge in indoor golf facilities like Net Park in Crown Point and Munster that allow golfers to hit the links virtually year-round and at night.

The study found the industry pays $612.6 million in wages and benefits and $817 million in state and local taxes. Golf facilities pull in an estimated $579.8 million a year in revenue and invest $50.4 million a year in capital.

Tournaments and associations bring in an estimated $816.9 million in revenue while golf tourism pulls in another $57.4 million. An estimated $14.8 million in residential construction around golf course takes place each year.

"Golf indirectly supports other Indiana businesses that serve and supply golf courses, drive tourist spending and support sales by retailers," Indiana Golf said in the report. "Celebrated professional and amateur golf tournaments that are held in Indiana on occasion generate direct economic impact and add to the State’s profile and overall appeal, while the thousands of annual events held at the State’s golf facilities serve as valuable fundraising vehicles for a wide array of charities and foundations."