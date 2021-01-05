Good Hospitality Services opens new hotel in Florida

Valparaiso-based developer Good Hospitality Services has opened a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in Fort Myers, Florida.

“The entire GHS team worked tirelessly to see the hotel to completion, and with the property’s numerous amenity offerings, in addition to its unique location, this property is sure to be a guest favorite,” said Tim Herzog, vice president of operations at Good Hospitality Services. “We welcome Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers and its team to the Good Hospitality family.”

The new 118-room pet-friendly hotel includes an outdoor pool, outdoor BBQ grill area, free wi-fi and Spin2 Cycle combined fitness and laundry facilities that let guests multi-task by getting in some cardio while washing and drying their clothes. It's the second Home2 Suites by Hilton Good Hospitality Services developed and managed in southwest Florida during the pandemic.

The company, headquartered in downtown Valparaiso, has developed and managed hotels for a number of major hospitality brands for more than 20 years. In Florida, it also opened a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Naples in the spring of 2020.