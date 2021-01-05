 Skip to main content
Good Hospitality Services opens new hotel in Florida
Good Hospitality Services opens new hotel in Florida

Good Hospitality Services opens new hotel in Florida

Valparaiso-based Good Hospitality Services opened a Home2Suites by Hilton in Fort Myers, Florida.

 Provided

Valparaiso-based developer Good Hospitality Services has opened a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in Fort Myers, Florida.

“The entire GHS team worked tirelessly to see the hotel to completion, and with the property’s numerous amenity offerings, in addition to its unique location, this property is sure to be a guest favorite,” said Tim Herzog, vice president of operations at Good Hospitality Services. “We welcome Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers and its team to the Good Hospitality family.”

The new 118-room pet-friendly hotel includes an outdoor pool, outdoor BBQ grill area, free wi-fi and Spin2 Cycle combined fitness and laundry facilities that let guests multi-task by getting in some cardio while washing and drying their clothes. It's the second Home2 Suites by Hilton Good Hospitality Services developed and managed in southwest Florida during the pandemic.

The company, headquartered in downtown Valparaiso, has developed and managed hotels for a number of major hospitality brands for more than 20 years. In Florida, it also opened a Home2 Suites by Hilton in Naples in the spring of 2020.

“The new Home2 Suites by Hilton Fort Myers is an exciting new addition to our portfolio, and we could not be more excited about our continued growth of Good Hospitality in Florida and beyond," Good Hospitality President Jeff Good said. "Just four miles from the River District, only 15 minutes from Red Sox and Twins spring training, and beaches within 15 miles — this hotel is in an ideal location for both the business traveler and traveler just needing to get away.”

For more information, visit www.goodhsi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

