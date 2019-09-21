Good Hospitality Services to build two new hotels in Florida

Valparaiso-based Good Hospitality Services has broken ground on two new hotels in southwest Florida that are both expected to open next year.
The hotel management and development company, which has partnered with a number of hotel brands over the last 20 years, is building a 99-room Naples Home2 Suites by Hilton that's expected to open in the second quarter of next year. The hotel is just off Interstate 75 and close to attractions like Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Lowdermilk Park and Vanderbilt Beach.
Good Hospitality Services also began work on the 118-room Fort Myers Home2 Suites by Hilton. The hotel is near destinations that include Centennial Park, Sun Splash Family Waterpark and Southwest Florida International Airport.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are excited to be expanding our presence in southwest Florida," Good Hospitality Services President and Owner Jeff Good said. "This is an area we have been studying for quite some time and look forward to becoming a part of the Naples community and adding to our presence in the Ft Myers community.”
The new hotels will include in-room kitchens, full-sized appliances, swimming pools, outdoor relaxation areas with fire pits and Spin2cycle areas where guests can do laundry and work out at the same time.
Good Hospitality Services also developed the SpringHill Suites Munster, the Hampton Inn & Suites Valparaiso, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Fair Oaks and Homewood Suites by Hilton Indianapolis-Downtown, as well as hotels across Indiana and Michigan and in Nashville, Tennessee.