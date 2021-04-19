Goodwill CEO to tell Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association about breaking the glass ceiling

The president of Goodwill Industries of Michiana will speak to the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association about how she went from store manager to CEO.

Debie Coble will share her story with Region professionals as part of Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association's "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" web series. She will give a virtual talk entitled "From Store Manager to CEO" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 28.

"Over her 30-plus year career, she rose from a local store manager position to the role of president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. Along the way, she learned a lot of lessons that up-and-coming business leaders will find useful," the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association said in a news release.

Another speaker will share lessons intended to help professionals empower their careers. A question-and-answer session with the speakers will follow. The online talk is free and open to the public.

Coble first joined Goodwill Industries of Michiana in 1990. She worked her way up through the ranks, becoming vice president of workforce development services in 1996 and president and CEO in 1996.