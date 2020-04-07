Google data shows Northwest Indiana residents staying home

Northwest Indiana residents have been heeding the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines put out by public health authorities during the coronavirus crisis, according to data crunched by Google.
Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for Indiana, which is based on users who have opted in to Location History on their Google Account, found that trips across the Hoosier state to retail and recreation destinations have fallen by 48%, to groceries and pharmacies by 25%, to workplaces by 36%, and to transit stations by 34% over the last week compared to earlier this year. Visits to parks were up 11% statewide.
In Lake County, visits to retail and recreation destinations dropped by 52%, to groceries and pharmacies by 27%, to parks by 18%, to workplaces by 38%, and to transit stations by 25% over the last week, the Google analysis found.
In LaPorte County, trips to retail and recreation destinations declined by 49%, to groceries and pharmacies by 25%, to parks by 23%, to workplaces by 32%, and to transit stations by 43% over the last week compared to January and early February.
And in Porter County, visits to retail and recreation destinations fell by 54%, to groceries and pharmacies by 28%, to workplaces by 34%, and to transit stations by 39% over the last week, against the baseline of Jan. 3 to Feb. 6. Trips to parks in Porter County rose by 20% compared to earlier this year, likely because of all the people flocking to the remote trails and dunes in the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park, where people have been going to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb expanded his stay-at-home order Monday, saying professional services should be conducted virtually or by telephone and that retailers should restrict sales to call-in or online ordering with delivery or curbside pickup, save for those will provide the necessities of life. Supermarkets, specialty food stores, supercenters, club stores, hardware stores, office supply stores and home supply stores can stay open so long as they limit the number of customers, limit certain hours for the elderly, and limit hours to provide time to restock and clean.
“Hoosiers have done a great job adapting to the new rules put in place during this public health emergency, but I believe the next two weeks to month could be the most critical for all of us,” Holcomb said. “So I am asking you to take even more precautions: only make in-person purchases when absolutely needed and use other delivery and pickup options when available. Limit who is traveling with you and entering stores.”
