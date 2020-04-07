Google data shows Northwest Indiana residents staying home

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northwest Indiana residents have been heeding the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines put out by public health authorities during the coronavirus crisis, according to data crunched by Google.

Google's COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for Indiana, which is based on users who have opted in to Location History on their Google Account, found that trips across the Hoosier state to retail and recreation destinations have fallen by 48%, to groceries and pharmacies by 25%, to workplaces by 36%, and to transit stations by 34% over the last week compared to earlier this year. Visits to parks were up 11% statewide.

In Lake County, visits to retail and recreation destinations dropped by 52%, to groceries and pharmacies by 27%, to parks by 18%, to workplaces by 38%, and to transit stations by 25% over the last week, the Google analysis found.

In LaPorte County, trips to retail and recreation destinations declined by 49%, to groceries and pharmacies by 25%, to parks by 23%, to workplaces by 32%, and to transit stations by 43% over the last week compared to January and early February.