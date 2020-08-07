Gordon Ramsay donates $50k to NWI boy battling cancer

Ben, a beloved figured in the Miller community where he used to cook and run the cash register at Ben's Bodacious BBQ, lost his parents Leila Edwards and Mike Watkins to domestic violence three years ago and had been battling aggressive tumors for the last two years.

He started chemotherapy last week at Lurie Children's Hospital and was only supposed to be there for three or four days, but is now recovering in the intensive care unit after undergoing emergency surgery Sunday, Anthony Edwards said.

"He had some complications with the treatment and had some blood in his lung," he said. "They had to put a tube in his lung to drain it."

Watkins is supposed to undergo chemotherapy treatment for a few days every three weeks at the hospital to shrink a tumor the size of a softball by his lung, spine and shoulder so that surgeons can remove it. The first session of chemo caused fluid to build in his lungs.

It turned out to be blood.

"His breathing was labored so they did an X-ray of his chest,"Anthony Edwards said. "There was blood in his lung and they had to drain it for about an hour. The surgery was successful. They think the tumor might be dying and burst the blood vessel next to it."